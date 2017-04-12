NEMCC expecting record turnout for job fair

By Dennis Seid

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – More employers will be recruiting workers Tuesday at Northeast Mississippi Community College’s annual Spring Job Fair.

After having a record 450 attendees last year, officials expect a larger turnout at next week’s event, which again will be held at NEMCC’s Bonner Arnold Coliseum.

“We’re still signing up employers and will do so until the day of the job fair,” said Northeast career technical counselor Carrie Cobb. “We’ve got 55-60 now, but we could have 70. We’d love to have that many, if not more.”

While previous Spring Job Fairs were open to only Northeast students and alumni, the 2016 version of the Spring Job Fair opened its doors to the public. It will be open to the public again this year.

“We were averaging about 300 people at the job fair before we opened it up to the public,” Cobb said. “Our goal this year, as well as last year, is to extend this service beyond our students and into our local community, in hopes of providing quality employment opportunities to all who are interested.”

The job fair is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on the Booneville campus.

A wide range of employers will attend the event, including manufacturers, restaurants, staffing companies, financial services providers and other businesses.

The schools nursing students also will be recruited by healthcare providers, Cobb said.

Northeast’s Spring Job Fair, the school said, “provides potential candidates a way to effectively network with area employers in a setting that is conducive to the job-hiring process.”

Cobb said job applicants should come appropriately dressed and have updated resumes to give to prospective employers.

“We’ve had students offered internships at companies on the spot, and we’ve also had people hired at the job fair,” Cobb said. “So, you should come fully prepared.”

For more information about the job fair, contact Cobb at (662) 720-7265 or cjcobb@nemcc.edu

dennis.seid@journalinc.com

Twitter: @dennisseid