NEMCC Mobile Learning Conference slated for June

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – The early bird registration deadline for Northeast Mississippi Community College’s annual Mobile Learning Conference is set for May 19, and attendees at this year’s event can expect to leave with new insight into educational technology and blended learning.

Now in its ninth year, the 2017 Mobile Learning Conference, called “A Journey to Transformational Learning,” is set for June 12-13 at the Larry W. McCollum Center at NEMCC’s Corinth campus on Harper Road.

Conference costs are $140 and include snacks, lunch and instruction from some of the top technology instructors in the southeastern United States.

In response to tightening budgets in the state, the Mobile Learning Conference has been shortened to just two days, and the registration price is lower than in previous years.

Participants can register at mobilelearning.nemcc.edu/signup.

The conference will feature speakers from previous conferences as well as some new faces.

New speakers include Matthew Smith from Walters State Community College in Tennessee. Smith will open the first breakout session of the conference on June 11 with a session about how to use OneNote in the classroom. Smith’s session will include the use of virtual reality.

Georgia State University’s Jill Burdo also joins the Mobile Learning Conference for the first time this year. Burdo, an expert in instructional design, will lead sessions about achieving accessibility for all students in the classroom, building customized textbooks and blended learning.

Smith and Burdo will be joined by Mobile Learning Conference veterans Larry Anderson and Jabari Cain.

Anderson will tackle the topic of Google Docs and how to use them effectively in the classroom to improve productivity.

Cain, an assistant professor of instructional technology at Mercer University, will join the conference virtually and show participants how to incorporate STEAM applications into the classroom curriculum and how to improve productivity through such applications.

Northeast instructors and staff members will also be sharing their wisdom about technology in the classroom and how to engage students through fun, interactive experiments and assignments during the two-day conference.

Computer technology instructor Natasha Lewis will give a presentation about coding, and natural science instructor Carlena Benjamin will show attendees how to use the application “SeeSaw,” by explaining how she uses it in her own classroom.

Benjamin and NEMCC technology specialist and founder of the Mobile Learning Conference Jeffrey Powell will wrap up the event with “Exploring Ways to Use Mobile Technology in the Classroom.”

According to Powell, the use of mobile technology can be a money-saving tactic for both schools and students.

“It lessens the needs for computer labs and provides for an easy solution to cut down on printing and paper costs,” Powell said. “For college students, they will see a return on their investments by witnessing lower textbook costs, as schools explore more open educational resources content.”

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent