NEMYF awards annual grants to students

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Grants totaling more than $4,000 from the Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation will soon help young people across the Northeast Mississippi region.

NEMYF awarded the grants, given annually to help Northeast Mississippi youth, on Sunday afternoon.

The grants are awarded from the youth foundation’s endowment fund, for which the fundraising is done completely by the students. The endowment fund currently stands at $115,000.

NEMYF is part of the CREATE Foundation. The organization is made up of students from among the 17 counties that CREATE serves.

NEMYF was established in 2001 to give 11th- and 12th-grade students an opportunity to serve in a youth-directed foundation and learn about leadership and philanthropy.

The student members of NEMYF submit grant ideas from their home counties and vote on which ones to fund with each year’s allotment from their endowment.

This year, each grant proposal submitted was awarded an amount of either $521.63 or $441.56. The eight grants totaled $4,173.

Those grants went to FBC Food Ministry in Chickasaw County, Crossroads Ranch in Itawamba County, CATCH Kids in Lee County, Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, Banah Pregnancy Testing Center of Pontotoc, Together for Tippah in Tippah County, Backpack Ministry of Tishomingo County and Agape Clinic in Union County.

So far, NEMYF has awarded nearly $40,000 in grant money.

Besides awarding grants, NEMYF members go on an annual retreat together and meet monthly throughout the school year.

Dawson McCord, chairman of the NEMYF board of directors, said the NEMYF experience encourages young people like himself to make a difference in the lives of others.

“Each year, the board members are introduced to the concepts and vocabulary of philanthropy that inspire us to continue to enrich our communities as we become adults,” McCord said.

The organization’s other charitable activities include donating canned food to local agencies and donating coats and jackets for needy children in the region.

