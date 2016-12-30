Nettleton library to move into bigger building

BY CALEB BEDILLION

NETTLETON – Book carts and a librarian’s desk nearly fill the cramped Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library, located just outside Nettleton’s downtown.

But change is coming, and Nettleton’s library will soon relocate into a nearby building currently used as a funeral home by state Rep. Steve Holland.

“Our library will move to a building of historical significance in our downtown area and provide learning for generations to come,” said Nettleton resident and Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley in a statement. “Public libraries are part of the core of our communities. Thankfully, Nettleton has solved a 30 year problem of lack of adequate library services and now can move to the future.”

Holland has agreed to sell his building for $100,000, far less than the appraised value, according to Presley and Nettleton Mayor Mem Riley.

“He wanted to give back to the town,” Riley said.

The current library facility is about 576 square feet. The new building will be over 5,000 square feet.

Riley feels optimistic that much of the money needed to buy Holland’s building can be privately raised by the Nettleton Friends of the Library.

“I’m confident they can raise a big, big portion,” Riley said.

The city will provide any needed funds that aren’t privately raised in a year’s time, the mayor said.

However, Holland has agreed to let the library relocate sooner rather than later. Riley believes the library could be operating in its new space as soon as February.

Word of the expansion has spread and Riley said book donations have already been offered for the new space.

Riley believes an expanded library will improve the quality of life for residents and make the town more inviting to potential newcomers.

Presley, who was formerly Nettleton’s mayor, thinks the library relocation is a success story of good government and civic involvement.

He said, “Never doubt the power of concerned citizens and responsive elected officials.”

