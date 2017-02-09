Nettleton to use energy savings for district improvements

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

NETTLETON – A new initiative in the Nettleton School District will use money saved through the use of energy-efficient equipment to meet the district’s infrastructure needs.

The initiative is part of a public-private partnership between Nettleton Schools and Schneider Electric, a global company specializing in energy management and automation.

With the help of Schneider Electric, the district plans to upgrade its facilities with energy-efficient utilities, lighting and other improvements.

Michael Cates, superintendent of Nettleton Schools, said savings from the project will help the district pay for the much-needed facility upgrades without increasing taxes.

The district expects to recover $1.9 million in energy savings throughout the life of the project. The district’s energy consumption will be reduced by 25 percent.

According to Cates, outdated infrastructure, including HVAC equipment, interior and exterior lighting and the inability to centrally control systems, has presented challenges and safety concerns for district staff and students.

“Working with Schneider Electric will allow us to quickly make progress on some of our most pressing capital improvement needs at no cost to tax payers,” Cates said. “We are thrilled to kick off this project to improve energy efficiency across the district and create a safer, more comfortable learning environ-ment.”

Low-flow water fixtures will be installed throughout the district along with a smart irrigation system, which will improve water efficiency.

Energy-efficient LED lighting will be installed to replace aging exterior and interior lighting, and IT power management software will also be installed district-wide.

Several new HVAC units will be installed at the junior high and high school campuses. The district will also add a building automation system to centralize control and improve efficiency of the district’s equipment.

According to Schneider Electric, the project will have environmental impacts as well, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 249 tons, of the equivalent of removing 54 cars from the road.

Cates said this project has been in the works for about two years. The process involved getting the green light from the Mississippi Development Authority and working with the agency to have all projects approved.

“We are very happy with what we got,” Cates said.

Preliminary work will begin mid-February, Cates said, with construction slated to begin around March 1.

Schneider Electric and school district officials celebrated the project’s official kick off at the district’s central office on Feb. 2.

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent