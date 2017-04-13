New Albany reviewing superintendent candidates

New Albany Gazette



NEW ALBANY – The search for a new superintendent for the New Albany Municipal Separate School District is drawing closer to a conclusion.

Trustees reported this week the Mississippi School Board Association has completed its initial report and given it to the school board members. The MSBA is overseeing the search.

The deadline to receive applications was March 20. The board reports there were 17 applicants, including an assistant superintendent, a director of of professional services, a curriculum director, an executive director of Human Resources, a chief academic officer, nine school principals and others.

The search began after superintendent Jackie Ford announced he would be retiring in June after five years in the post and 44 years in education.

The New Albany board contracted with the MSBA for the search service, which the organization has provided for many other school districts in the state. A series of meetings was held for school staff and the public to help determine employment criteria and establish the screening and hiring process.