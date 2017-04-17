New director of elderly center passionate about position

By CALEB BEDILLION

DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – It was just a trip to Walmart, but she phoned her father after it was over.

“This is great. I’m getting paid to help people go and shop,” Dana White said during the call. “That’s a good job perk.”

That shopping trip? She was there with about 11 or so senior citizens, helping them select and stock up on things they need, helping them finish up on time to get back onto the bus that brought them there.

It was a small thing, but it was part of a much bigger thing: White, 39, is two weeks into her new job as director of the Lee County Multi-Purpose Center for the Elderly.

She’s quick to describe this work as truly tapping into her heart’s passion.

“I see the elderly as the forgotten population,” said White last week, seated in a room that’s now her office. “They’re not looking to get anything from you. They are just looking for you to love them, to remember that they matter.”

White replaces Shelton Shannon as the Multi-Purpose Center’s director. He retired in December after almost nine years on the job.

The Multi-Purpose Center offers a day program for Lee County residents age 60 and up. Free transportation is available to and from the center, though some participants provide their own travel or are brought by family.

The staff there serve meals to elderly residents that come, but home delivery service for meals is also on offer.

The center, normally open five days a week, is located on Cliff Gookin Boulevard in Tupelo, with satellite centers in Saltillo, Verona and Pratts.

Lee County and the Three Rivers Planning and Development District fund the multi-purpose center.

White comes to her new position from an eight-year stint with Region 4 Mental Health Service, where she was a mental health therapist. Much of her work was in nursing homes with some time in schools as well.

Nursing home work confirmed a commitment to serve the elderly. And after only two weeks on the job, she can’t imagine going anywhere else.

“This is a family,” she said. “I get as much as I give.”

White was born in Guntown, where she still resides, and received a bachelor’s degree at Blue Mountain College. She received a master’s degree in marriage and family counseling from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

Aside from her three-year stint in New Orleans, White is a lifelong Lee County resident.