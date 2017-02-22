New technology at Alcorn school offers ‘unlimited’ possibilities

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

CORINTH – Classrooms at Alcorn Central Elementary School are now more interactive thanks to new technology.

Large touch-screen computers were recently put in the pre-K through second grade classrooms.

“It’s kind of like a big iPad on the wall,” said second grade teacher Hannah Jones. “It’s very interactive for the students, and they are more focused using it every day.”

Student Journey Gray said the class uses it every day and that it “teaches us a lot and helps us.”

Likewise, student Madison Stewart likes the fact that she can touch the board and move stuff around on the screen.

Student Layden Sanders thinks the interactive board makes learning more fun.

Indeed, first grade teacher Jennifer Marshall said her students are always raising their hands to use the board. Marshall demonstrated many activities on the board and said “the uses are unlimited.”

The boards can be used for all subjects, said Alcorn Central Elementary Principal John Anderson.

Sixteen of the boards were purchased for pre-K through second grades. Third and fourth grades already had other kinds of interactive boards in their classes.

Now every classroom at the school has some kind of interactive board, which was Anderson’s goal when he became principal.

He thinks the interactive boards can help the students learn and become more involved in the classroom. The students can write on the boards, do math problems, play learning games and watch videos.

An advantage of the new 65-inch boards is that they do not require a projector, which can have bulbs go out.

The new computer boards cost about $2,100 apiece and were purchased with federal dollars and money from fundraisers.