NMMC, Children’s of MS take over pediatric clinic

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The names have changed, but the faces are the same at pediatric clinics in Tupelo and Saltillo.

North Mississippi Pediatrics has become Children’s Clinic of Tupelo and Children’s Clinic of Saltillo as part of a partnership between North Mississippi Medical Center and Children’s of Mississippi, the umbrella organization for pediatric care affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“The providers are the same, the locations are the same,” said Tupelo pediatrician Dr. Van Stone. “There’s not a big difference other than a new sign.”

Along with Stone, Drs. Benjamin Meeks, Charles Robertson, Eric Street and Veronica Valdez and nurse practitioner Danielle Woodruff will see patients at the Tupelo location on Medical Park Circle. Drs. Jennifer Grisham, Thomas Ireland and Amy Price and nurse practitioner Tina King will see patients at the Saltillo office on Desert Cove. They will continue to take care of newborns at NMMC Women’s Hospital.

The partnership aligns with NMMC’s effort to grow its pediatric services at Women’s Hospital and Children’s of Mississippi’s expertise in managing pediatric clinics, said Ellen Friloux, NMMC women’s and children’s services administrator. The two organizations already collaborate on an effort that uses University-employed pediatric specialists to provide pediatric hospitalist coverage and specialty care in Tupelo.

“We felt like aligning with a children’s health system would bring that pediatric expertise and really move us toward excellence,” Friloux said.

The move will also give the pediatrics practice broader access to specialties through Children’s of Mississippi.

“It will be beneficial to everyone involved,” Stone said.

Patients and their families will have some extra paperwork do to the first time they come into the clinics in Tupelo and Saltillo. They will also see expanded screenings during well visits, reflecting new mandates from insurers as well best practices required for Joint Commission accreditation.

“We’re updating information for the hospital system,” said George Hand, who will serve as the operations manager for the Children’s Clinics in Tupelo and Saltillo as well as the Children’s of Mississippi clinic that houses pediatric endocrinologists Drs. Jessica Lilley and Sara Silver and cardiologists Drs. Salwa Gendi and Frank Osei.

They are planning some renovations, primarily at the Tupelo location, Friloux said. Down the road, they will look for ways to evolve pediatric services to meet the region’s needs.

“We’ll listen to patients and families,” Friloux said.

More help

The pediatric group approached both NMMC and UMMC after they decided they needed more help with meeting government regulations, insurance mandates and technology demands, Stone said.

“Private practice has presented a lot more challenges,” Stone said. “Affiliating with NMMC and Children’s of Mississippi allows us benefits of scale.”

The two systems decided a partnership was the best way forward, leveraging the missions of both organizations to serve the health of the region and Children’s of Mississippi’s experience in managing pediatric clinics.

“We’re really excited about partnering with NMMC,” said Karen Dowling, Children’s of Mississippi chief ambulatory operations officer. “Our goal is to improve the health of children in the state.”

NMMC owns the practice. Children’s of Mississippi manages it. The providers will be employed by NMMC. The clinic staff will be employed Children’s of Mississippi.

Maintaining relationships

The partnership between Children’s of Mississippi and NMMC will not stop physicians from referring patients to the Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center in Memphis and its affiliated physicians, depending on patient needs and family preferences.

“We’ve had very good relationships with Le Bonheur,” Stone said. “St. Jude and Le Bonheur have and continue to be great partners.”

There’s plenty of room for both systems to serve children and families in the region.

“There’s not a lot of pediatric resources in the region,” Friloux said. “We will definitely continue to work with Le Bonheur.”

michaela.morris@journalinc.com