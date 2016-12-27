NMMC files lawsuit against United Health

By Michaela Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo filed a lawsuit against United Healthcare on Tuesday as part of the ongoing dispute over payments.

The lawsuit, which was entered in Lee County Circuit Court, does not affect the interim arrangement between United Healthcare and North Mississippi Health Services, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by the hospital.

Although North Mississippi Health Services moved to terminate its provider network agreement with United Healthcare, the insurer has pledged to pay for services at in-network rates, and NMMC-Tupelo has agreed not to bill patients for differences above contracted rates through May 2017.

The hospital statement said the lawsuit is one of several actions being taken to settle the dispute.

The lawsuit was still being processed on Tuesday afternoon, and a copy of the filing was not available.