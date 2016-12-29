NMMC lawsuit details United takebacks

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – North Mississippi Medical Center is asking the courts to end a United Healthcare business practice that it says has cost the hospital $4.1 million since 2010.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Lee County Circuit Court, NMMC is asking the court to grant it an injunction to stop United Healthcare from reconsidering payments beyond the period allowed by state law and recouping overpayments by unilaterally reducing its payments on current claims. It is also seeking repayment of the $4.1 million, as well as interest, attorneys fees, court costs and general relief.

“This does not affect the interim arrangement between NMMC and United Healthcare,” according to a written statement from the hospital. “This is one of several actions being taken to settle the existing dispute.”

United Healthcare staff has not yet received the lawsuit and did not have any formal comment Wednesday.

NMMC’s parent organization – North Mississippi Health Services – has been in a dispute with United Healthcare since the spring when a staff member discovered a number of reimbursements from United marked as paid in full at $0. The dispute became public at the end of September, and NMHS decided to seek to terminate the provider agreement for the NMMC hospitals and affiliated clinics for 2017.

Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney has encouraged both sides to take steps to protect the 50,000 United Healthcare policy holders in the region. The state insurance department is continuing with a market conduct examination of United Healthcare. Depending on the outcome, Chaney can order payments and levy fines.

United Healthcare has agreed to continue paying in-network benefits for patients using NMMC hospitals and clinics through May 2017. NMHS has agreed to accept in-network rates and not balance bill United Healthcare patients.

Both parties have requested arbitration to resolve the dispute. In a mid-December chancery court hearing, NMHS leaders testified that the unpaid bills for the system amount to tens of millions of dollars.

Lawsuit

The lawsuit, which represents only NMMC’s side of the dispute, specifically addresses the time allowed to dispute claims payments and the way over or under payments are recouped. In the 2007 provider agreement, NMMC agreed to submit claims to United Healthcare within 120 days, and both parties had a year to dispute over or underpayment from the time of payment. However, a 2010 Mississippi law holds insurers to the same time limit following payment to dispute claims as they give health care providers to file the claims from the time of service.

According to the lawsuit, United is reconsidering the claims well after the 120 days time limit proscribed by Mississippi law. It alleges the insurer is unilaterally and without NMMC’s consent offsetting the overpayments against amounts it owes NMMC on other claims.

NMMC states this has cost them $4.1 million since 2010, and that United Healthcare’s use of reconsiderations is accelerating, with more than $2.1 million in take backs occurring between Oct. 1, 2015, and Sept. 30, 2016.

NMMC is seeking both preliminary and permanent injunctions against United Healthcare’s alleged practice of recouping payments beyond the 120 day mark. It is asking a judge to find United Healthcare has violated Mississippi law and require the insurer to repay the take backs. It is also seeking damages including interest, costs and attorneys fees.

No initial hearings have been set for the case to proceed as of Wednesday afternoon.

michaela.morris@journalinc.com