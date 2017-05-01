NMMC-West Point addresses charity care concerns

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

WEST POINT – North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point and North Mississippi Health Services have responded to concerns raised by the Southern Poverty Law Center over the way it shares charity care policies.

NMMC-West Point and North Mississippi Health Services posted revised financial assistance policies online within days of receiving a letter from the Southern Poverty Law Center, an Alabama-based civil rights organization. The West Point hospital was one of six not-for-profit hospitals identified by the center in Mississippi and Louisiana as being out of line with federal regulations.

“We appreciate the steps the hospital has taken thus far,” said Sara Zampierin, senior staff attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

North Mississippi Health Services vice president and chief counsel Bruce Toppin said the West Point hospital and the entire Tupelo-based system have a long-running charity care/financial assistance program.

“NMMC-West has provided more than $3 million in charity care during the last two (fiscal) years,” Toppin said. As a system, the NMHS hospitals and clinics have logged more than $143.2 million in charity care over that period.

However, the policies, required summaries and information were not all in the same place, easily accessible by the public as required by law.

“We appreciate them pointing it out to us,” Toppin said.

The Southern Poverty Law Center checked the not-for-profit hospitals to see if financial assistance policies were available and if public notice of the policies were posted. They looked at the policies themselves to see if they included information about how to apply, eligibility, what’s covered under the policies, how charges are calculated and what the hospital will do to collect on the debts.

“We have been concerned hospitals haven’t been following the IRS criteria,” Zampierin said.

In addition to NMMC-West Point, they pointed out problems with policies with hospitals Magee General Hospital and Scott Regional Hospital in Morton, both in Mississippi, and Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Cut Off, Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma and East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, all in Louisiana.

The other Mississippi hospitals have acknowledged the letter; the Magee hospital has indicated it plans to revise its policies. The Louisiana hospitals had not yet responded as of last week.

In West Point

Southern Poverty Law Center officials said they had no complaints from patients about the financial assistance program at NMMC-West Point. During a March visit to the hospital, the center’s investigator requested a copy of the policy from a clerk, who could not produce it, and couldn’t find public notice of the policy posted in the hospital lobby, according to the letter the center sent to the hospital. The center’s investigators also found the charity care policy incomplete on the website.

Hospital officials said the notice is posted at the NMMC-West Point emergency department and that it was an oversight the policy wasn’t provided upon request.

NMHS policy

Under the North Mississippi Health Services policy, financial assistance is available on a sliding scale to uninsured and underinsured patients who make up to 150 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines, which is based on income and family size. Discounts range from 5 to 100 percent for emergency and medically necessary care. It doesn’t cover elective procedures.

The hospital system uses an average of the discounts it provides insurers to determine the charges under the financial assistance program. It uses that average to offer a discount to uninsured patients who do not qualify for financial assistance. Patients have up to 240 days to apply for assistance after receiving the first bill.

The financial assistance program only covers charges from the hospital and its employed physicians. Patients have to make separate arrangements with physicians who aren’t employed by the hospital.

