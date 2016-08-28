NMMC Women’s Hospital hosts baby fair for expectant mothers, families

By Zack Orsborn

Daily Journal

TUPELO – In 22 weeks, Emily and Dustin Edmonson will welcome their first baby to the world.

Holding a bag full of brochures from over 15 vendors – ranging from pediatric clinics to baby photographers – the couple made their way to the Caring For Your Newborn class at the North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital Baby Fair on Saturday.

As young parents, they have been researching different techniques on how to raise their baby boy when he comes.

They came to the baby fair to connect with local health care officials and learn even more.

“I’m learning the importance of breast feeding and how I’m going to attempt to do that and work,” Emily said. “We also learned about how they keep the baby in the room to have bonding time with the family.”

“It definitely has a lot more information I wouldn’t have previously known because I did not know there was so much to a baby,” Dustin added.

Emily said she can’t wait to bond with her “little fella.”

As for Dad: “I can’t wait to take him fishing.”

Ashley Stubblefield, also a first-time mother, came to take a tour of the Women’s Hospital labor and delivery wing.

Stubblefield learned about the Golden Hour – where mothers breastfeed their child within the first hour of birth – a technique she wants to try when her son, Case, is born.

“I’m looking forward to him being here and taking care of him,” she said. “I’m still kind of scared about giving birth.”

Courtney and Jared Harris, expecting parents, also toured the facility.

“We decided it’d be a good opportunity to tour the hospital to get familiar so the day of won’t be so stressful,” Courtney said. “I think it’s important because for new moms, it helps them get educated about things that are offered today like CPR, breastfeeding and how to care for a newborn.”

With a laugh, Jared added, “It just helps me know where to go.”

The parents stopped to talk to Dr. Sarah Silver, a pediatric endocrinologist who works at University of Mississippi’s Children’s Hospital clinic in Tupelo.

Silver came to promote the Children’s Hospital mission of expanding pediatric care in the state of Mississippi and all the services offered.

“I think that for expecting mothers and families to know what services are available, for not only things like medical services, but things like breastfeeding and pre-natal care to help prevent problems later on,” Silver said. “Preventive medicine is the key.”

Liz Dawson, community health director with NMMC, said 250 to 300 expectant mothers and families come through the baby fair.

Each year, the Women’s Hospital tries to gather new vendors while also bringing new baby care trends to light.

“This helps them keep up with new trends and safety and changes in car seats,” Dawson said. “It educates the grandparents as well. For fathers, they are going to learn just like the mother does and what they can do to help with the care of a new baby and be a support system.”

zack.orsborn@journalinc.com

Twitter: @thedaily_zack