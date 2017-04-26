Nude photos land ex-boyfriend in jail

Daily Journal

OXFORD – A man is in the Lafayette County Jail, accused of taking nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend.

The woman told Oxford police that she was at her ex-boyfriend’s house, working on his Apple laptop computer when she came across nude photos of herself. Police say the photos appear to have been taken while the victim was asleep in her bed.

Jonathan Fox, 21, was arrested and police seized his computer and cell phone. He was charged with secretly photographing for a lewd purpose and bond was set at $5,000.