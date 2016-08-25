Obamacare tax credits to protect many people from rate hikes

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Premium tax credits will shelter the majority of those who purchase insurance through the Healthcare.gov marketplace from the sting of rate hikes, according to a federal analysis released Wednesday.

“The tax credit will protect consumers from rate increases,” said Katie Martin, acting assistant secretary for planning and evaluation for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Because 2017 rates haven’t been finalized, the federal analysis looked at hypothetical rate increases of 10, 25 and 50 percent.

In Mississippi, the analysis suggests 71 percent of shoppers would find plans for $75 a month or less if there was a 10 percent increase. The percentage that would find $75 or less monthly premiums increases to 73 percent if there was a 25 percent increase and 76 percent if there was a 50 percent increase.

Tax credits go up with premiums, according to the analysis. For 2016, the average premium increased $4 a month nationally. The average deductible was $850, federal officials said.

For 2016, nearly 108,000 Mississippians were among the 16.1 million people who accessed insurance through the exchanges. Some 90 percent of the Mississippi enrollees qualified for subsidies.

Even if premiums and tax credits rise, the overall cost of Obamacare is still $49 billion below the original projections from the Congressional Budget Office. Since 2010, costs per enrollee for both public and private health insurance have grown more slowly than in previous decades.

On a Wednesday afternoon conference call, federal officials were repeatedly asked about insurers exiting the marketplace and many rural counties having a single choice of insurer. Even if choice of insurers is diminished, federal officials said consumers were still better off than they were before Affordable Care Act provisions kicked in, particularly being denied insurance because of a pre-existing conditions.

