Amazon to collect state tax

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – The decision of internet giant Amazon to voluntarily collect the 7 percent tax for the state on purchases made by Mississippians is welcomed news for many state leaders dealing with revenue shortfalls and budget cuts, but it will not provide any relief for municipal leaders who are facing many of the same problems.

Under current state law, municipalities will not receive a portion of the tax collected by Amazon on sales made to Mississippians. But Ways and Means Chair Jeff Smith, R-Columbus, said he expects legislation to be considered during the 2017 session to provide local governments a share of the windfall.

“That will be considered,” Smith said.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that Amazon, which is in essence an online retailer, would start collecting the 7 percent tax just as retailers with buildings located in the state currently do. A 1990s’ U.S. Supreme Court ruling had said that states could not force retailers that do not have a physical presence in the state to collect the tax.

Many, both Democrats and Republicans in recent years, have expressed frustration with the ruling, saying it was costing the state a growing slice of revenue as internet sales continue to increase, and was unfair to local retailers.

Legislation has been filed this session to attempt to collect the tax and challenge the Supreme Court ruling. Other states already are trying to force the nation’s high court to revisit the issue. The Mississippi Department of Revenue also is putting in place administrative rules to challenge the Court ruling.

While Amazon is by far the largest online retailer, Tax Commissioner Herb Frierson said other states with administrative rules similar to what the Mississippi Department of Revenue is putting in place are collecting taxes from as many as 50 more online retailers.

Estimates have put the revenue provided to the state by Amazon at between $15 million to $30 million per year. Frierson said it would not be enough to solve the state’s budget woes, but that it will help.

The tax collected by Amazon and other similar retailers is considered a use tax – not a sales tax. That is important because municipal governments receive 18.5 percent of the 7 percent sales tax levied on most retail items sold at stores in Mississippi.

Kathy Waterbury, a spokeswoman for the Department of Revenue, said the theory behind not diverting the use tax to the municipalities “is, unlike a brick and mortar business, the cities don’t have to support that business through providing police and fire protection, roads, etc.”

While that is current law, Frierson said the Department of Revenue would not try to prevent the Legislature from making changes so that the local governments receive revenue from the online sales.

Under current law, people are supposed to pay taxes on their internet purchases, but Waterbury has said that few do and it would be difficult for the Department of Revenue to force them to do so. But there is a line on the state tax forms to report the internet purchases and pay taxes on them.

While Amazon’s recent decision to collect the tax on retail items for the state is big news, Waterbury said other online retailers already are collecting the tax.

“We do have 35 of the top 50 e-retailers in the state already on the rolls and paying,” she said. “We also have quite a few ‘voluntary’ taxpayers who aren’t top 50 but who do collect and report the use tax.”

In recent years, use tax collections for the state have been growing faster than many other revenue sources. In fiscal year 2016, the use tax grew 5.2 percent while the sales tax grew by only 1.4 percent. Use tax revenue also is projected to grow at a much faster rate than the sales tax for the current 2017 fiscal year and for the upcoming fiscal year.

Still, though, sales tax revenue makes up a much larger share of the state’s general fund revenue – more than 37 percent compared to less than 5 percent.

But with Amazon collecting taxes for the state, beginning Feb. 1, those numbers should change in the coming years.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9