Officials: Record-sized black bear killed in vehicle crash

NATCHEZ (AP) – Authorities say a record-size Louisiana black bear was killed when it was hit by a sport utility vehicle in southwestern Mississippi.

The Natchez Democrat reports the full-grown male bear was struck April 5 on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County. No other serious injuries were reported. Officials say the bear weighed 468 pounds (212 kilograms), making it the largest recorded in Mississippi.

Richard Rummel, leader of the black bear program for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, says the body is being stored in a freezer at the Mississippi Museum of Natural History in Jackson.

The department is evaluating preservation of the bear, but it will eventually be used for education purposes.

Rummel says the bear was in excellent condition, so a full-mount of it might be possible.