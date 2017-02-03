Officials say Amazon not receiving special deal to collect tax for state

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson says internet retail giant Amazon is not receiving any special compensation to collect for the state the 7 percent tax on retail items it sells to Mississippi e-commerce shoppers.

The Department of Revenue recently announced that Amazon voluntarily started collecting the 7 percent tax and remitting the revenue back to the state.

Amazon has made similar deals with numerous other states. But, according to news reports found online, some states are giving Amazon a slice of the tax revenue it collects. Alabama, for instance, according to various reports, is letting Amazon keep 2 percent of the 8 percent tax it collects. A similar deal was made with Utah.

“They wanted 2 percent,” Frierson said. “I told them I could not do that without changing the law.”

Kathy Waterbury, a spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of Revenue, said that under a 1968 state law, retailers do get a small fee for collecting the tax.

“All businesses collecting the tax get what is called the vendors discount. It’s 2percent of collections, with a maximum of $50 per month. So, that’s $600 a year,” Waterbury said in an e-mailed response. Amazon would be treated like other businesses.

Frierson added “in fairness” Alabama was using the 2 percent fee as enticement to try to convince other online retailers to collect the tax. Frierson is hoping other retailers will follow Amazon’s lead in Mississippi, and the Department of Revenue is putting procedures in place to try to convince them to, but there is no plan to change the law that provides retailers only $50 per month to collect the tax.

In addition to the effort of the Department of Revenue, legislation is pending in the state House that would clarify the tax is supposed to be collected on what are known as remote sales (over the internet or through a catalog) just like the 7 percent tax is collected on purchases made in Mississippi stores.

The efforts to mandate companies to collect the tax is in direct conflict to a 1992 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said states could not force companies that do not have a “brick and mortar” presence within their borders to collect the sales tax. Many states are passing laws and taking actions in hopes of forcing the judiciary to revisit the issue, arguing that because of the internet, much has changed since 1992.

While online retailers will not receive any special compensation to collect the tax, both Reps. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, a strong advocate for collecting the tax, and Chris Brown, R-Nettleton, who opposes legislation to try to force the collection of the tax, said Amazon is probably making money by collecting the tax for Mississippi.

“The truth is they are making money on the 7 percent tax (by investing it) before they turn it in,” said Lamar. Estimates are that Amazon will provide the state between $15 million and $30 million per year by collecting the tax.

While Brown and other House members say they oppose forcing online shoppers to pay the tax, Lamar points out they already are supposed to under existing law.

Current state law mandates that if the tax is not collected by the vendor, the purchaser is responsible for paying it when filing state tax returns.

In 2012 the Mississippi Department of Revenue amended the state income return form to include a line to allow people “to self-report” their purchases that were not subject to the 7 percent sales tax.

About $270,000 a year is collected through that process.

A recent study, though, by the Institutions of Higher Learning University Research Center estimates the state is losing between $105.6 million and $122.7 million annually on remote sales where the 7 percent tax is not collected.

In addition, supporters of collecting the tax maintain that it is not fair to local retailers who are hiring people and making investments in the state that they must collect the tax, but remote sellers do not.

