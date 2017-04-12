UPDATE: Missing Tupelo woman found safe

UPDATE: (10:19 p.m.): Fannie Spencer has been found and is safe, according to the Tupelo Police Department.

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Tupelo police are looking for an 85-year-old Alzheimer’s patient missing from Timber Ridge Apartments on Mitchell Road in Tupelo.

Fannie Spencer is described as a black female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. She was wearing a blond wig and glasses. She was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

She does not drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lee County 911.