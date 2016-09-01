Okolona seeks money to fix aging pipes

By Hank Wiesner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA –The City of Okolona is seeking a $150,000 grant to finance major improvements to aging water pipes, which have deteriorated over time, officials said this week.

The Small Municipalities and Limited Population state grant is being sought through the Mississippi Development Authority.

The SMLP grant program is specifically designed to finance public facilities projects that can spur economic growth in communities of under 10,000 population. Okolona has about 2,692 people as of 2010 federal census figures, according to Izalda Anderson, a community and economic project manager with Three Rivers Planning and Development District, which will submit the grant to MDA.

The grant requires a 10 percent local match. That would be covered by Okolona, using engineering work and other tasks as in-kind services in lieu of cash. That cost would boost the total value of the grant to about $150,000.

It’s unclear when the grant may be approved; officials hope to hear something no later than the end of the year.

“This project involves replacing a 1,600 foot segment of leaking water line on Main Street from Gatlin to School streets, in downtown Okolona. That section of line is 60-plus years old, and there are numerous patches in it.

“The project also involves adding valves to lateral lines to provide isolation to the system, so if the main line needs work the specific affected section can be shut off.

“Also, there are plans to add valves to fire hydrants in that area so if one has to be taken out of service, just that hydrant can be shut off, not the whole Main Street system,” Anderson said.

It’s uncertain unsure how many residences or businesses will be affected by the work. She said several local businesses – including Okolona Family Dentistry, Excel, and the Okolona office of the Chickasaw County Health Department – as well as the Okolona Volunteer Fire Department have voiced support for the work.