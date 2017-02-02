Oktibbeha County man sentenced to 20 years for shooting

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – A Starkville resident is going to prison after being found guilty of aggravated assault for the March 2014 shooting of another man.

Tobias Coleman, 23, was sentenced Wednesday by Oktibbeha County Circuit Court Judge James T. Kitchens, Jr., for one count of aggravated assault. An Oktibbeha County jury found Coleman guilty following a three-day trial. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with five of those years suspended, followed by five years of probation.

On March 30, 2014, at Club Rock in Oktibbeha County, Coleman shot Zacharias Blanchard of Starkville in the head. The incident was the result of an ongoing dispute between the men. Months before, Coleman tried to take a car from Blanchard at gunpoint. The gun jammed and Blanchard took the gun from Coleman.

The Attorney General’s Office took over the case following a recusal by the Oktibbeha County District Attorney’s Office.