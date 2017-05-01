One charged in fight that sends man to hospital

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

A Corinth man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an alleged fight that put a man in a Memphis hospital with severe head trauma, Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said.

Chadwick John Grimes, 38, of Highway 2, Corinth, was in the Alcorn County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.

Deputies responded to the Aggie Mart on Highway 2 in Kossuth on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. in reference to a fight in progress.

When deputies arrived, they saw a Kossuth man named Gregory Seago suffering from severe head trauma. Seago was listed in critical condition at Regional One Health in Memphis early Monday afternoon.

As a result of an investigation, Grimes was charged with aggravated assault.

There were about eight people present, and the sheriff’s office is trying to determine who else might have been involved in the altercation.

At this point, Grimes is the only person who has been arrested. There has been no confirmation that a weapon was involved in the incident.

It is unclear what the fight was about.

The investigation is ongoing.