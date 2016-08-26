One injured in shooting on NEMCC campus

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – One man was injured in a shooting on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College, the school confirmed.

The incident happened Thursday night on the southern edge of campus. College police chief Randy Baxter said shots were fired in the direction of two male joggers who were heading north on Jefferson Street around 11 p.m.

One of the men was struck in the back of the leg. He was treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville and released.

The Booneville Police Department and the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department were called in to assist campus police.

No information has been given on the suspect.

“When something like this occurs, our top priority is and will always be the safety of our students and our entire campus community,” Northeast president Ricky G. Ford said. “Our campus police officers responded with urgency and continue to work to determine who and what initiated this incident.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man who was hurt,” Ford continued, “and at the same time we are relieved no one was more seriously injured.”

The school will have no further comment as law enforcement continues to investigate the shooting.