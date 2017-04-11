One sentenced, one pleads in judge kidnapping plot

By William Moore

TUPELO – Moments after the second person was sentenced in a plot to kidnap Judge Paul Funderburk, the third person pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon.

William Chance Randolph, 23, of Tupelo, entered a guilty plea April 7 before Special Circuit Court Judge Betty Sanders to the charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to kidnap. Following the terms of the plea deal, he was sentenced to a total of five years to serve, with an additional five years of probation.

In March, Matthew G. Fowler, 27, of Guntown, accepted the same plea deal and was sentenced to the same five years.

But Thomas Waddell decided against the plea deal as part of his legal strategy. He entered an open plea and threw himself on the mercy of the court.

“We will have a sentencing hearing on April 21. We want to be able to presents testimony to his character, before and after his arrest, to show how his life has changed,” said Holly Springs attorney Shirley Byers. “If we had taken the state deal, we would not have been able to have witnesses (during the sentencing phase).”

During his plea, Waddell admitted that he was high on drugs at the time of the crime. He spent 9 months in a Missouri faith-based drug rehabilitation program, found religion and is now a counselor at God’s House of Hope in Nettleton.

“When all this happened, I was on drugs,” Waddell said. “When I got out of jail, I didn’t go back to my old ways. I tried to let God change my life. I am putting my trust in the Lord.”

According to prosecutors, the three men were in the bar of the Tupelo Holiday Inn on Jan. 30, 2016 when they began to loudly discuss a plan to burglarize the home of Judge Funderburk. They added that if the judge was home, they would tie him up and hold him hostage.

“They were overheard by other bar patrons, who contacted the management, who called the sheriff’s office,” said assistant state Attorney General Stanley Alexander. “This is a very serious crime. I shudder to think what could have happened if they had gone through with things.”

Since the case involved a sitting judge, the regular circuit court judges and the District Attorney’s Office recused themselves. Sanders was called in as a special judge to hear the case. The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office was called in to prosecute.

