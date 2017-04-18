One-vehicle wreck fatal in Itawamba County

Daily Journal

FULTON – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a one-vehicle roll-over, that claimed the life of a Shaw resident.

Troopers responded to Interstate-22, near mile marker 110 east of Fulton, Friday, April 14. According to MHP spokesman Master Sgt. Ray Hall, the preliminary investigation showed that Andrew Wadlington, 42, of Shaw, was traveling west bound on the interstate while towing another vehicle. Apparently he lost control of his 2006 Chevrolet pick-up, causing it to overturn.

Wadlington received moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center.

Passengers Joseph Curtis 58, of Cleveland, and Sandra W Johnson, 64, of Shaw, were both ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Curtis received life threatening injuries and was transported to NMMC. Johnson received fatal injuries and died on the crash scene.