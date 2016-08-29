Overcrowding, dilapidation force the need for a new jail

By Adam Armour

Itawamba County Times

FULTON – If there’s a person in Itawamba County who stubbornly refuses to believe jail overcrowding is a problem, jail administrator Vicky Russell will gladly set them straight.

There’s a litany of issues that come with having a packed jail. Russell is happy to list them all because she’s seen them all.

“Fights break out; inmates getting on each other’s nerves; people are constantly trying to bring contraband into jail … If God wasn’t in control, we would be in a mess,” she said.

With or without divine assistance, the county jail is in a mess. It’s not just overcrowding, although that’s easily the biggest problem. Jail officials say the whole thing is coming apart, everything from leaks in the roof to what Russell described as “rats as big as cats” emerging from the prisoners’ toilets.

“We have super-glued and duct-taped everything we can to keep it going,” Russell said. “But how long does that last?”

According to Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, it lasts until about four years ago. That’s when he first warned the county’s board of supervisors that a new county jail isn’t just a want, it’s a need. Not only is the building, located in the heart of downtown Fulton, falling in, there’s not enough of it. If something didn’t change, either a sudden decrease in crime or a new jail manifesting from thin air, there was going to be a breaking point.

Guess which one of those things happened first?

“We’re there,” Dickinson said. “We’re looking at something that’s become a necessity. We’re at the point where we have got to have a new jail.”

Things seem to be finally moving in that direction. Earlier this month, the sheriff and county board agreed to consult with an architect about the construction of a new jail, which will need to be built to meet some strict federal standards. The type of monitoring system, thickness of walls, separation of housing and the number of guards to prisoners are all mandated by the federal government.

According to the sheriff, the life-expectancy of a jail is around 25 years or so. After that point, it either needs an overhaul or a replacement.

Itawamba’s jail passed its expiration date years ago. The newest portion of the Itawamba County Jail, not counting the kitchen, was constructed about 30 years ago. The oldest was built in 1947, nearly 70 years ago.

But it’s not the age of the jail that most concerns the sheriff. It’s the size.

It’s no secret to anyone who’s visited the local jail lately, either as an inmate or guest, that crowding is a problem. At any given point, the jail is packed to belt-bursting levels, more often than not housing far beyond its capacity.

At its most crowded, the jail was housing 66 inmates, more than double its capacity.

In order to accommodate the overflow, an average of 12 Itawamba County prisoners are being held at Tishomingo County Jail at a cost of $25 per day. County officials said Itawamba is spending between $10,000 and $15,000 each month housing prisoners in Tishomingo County.

As is her style, Russell summed up the situation bluntly:

“Itawamba County is paying for Tishomingo County’s jail. We pay them enough to make a payment on a jail every month,” she said.

There are several causes for the jail’s overcrowding. For safety reasons, female prisoners can’t be housed with their male counterparts. In Itawamba’s jail, the growing number of female inmates has created a problem of where to put them.

Currently, the jail can accommodate eight female prisoners. According to the sheriff, they average 12.

“That’s four people who I have no choice but to send somewhere else,” the sheriff said.

But the biggest problem stems from repeat offenders and the way state law dictates they be managed. Signed into law two years ago, House Bill 585 made some sweeping changes to the way the state handles its prisoners. The change that most impacts the local jail is a rule that gives the Mississippi Department of Corrections up to 21 days to revoke a repeat offender’s parole, should he or she be arrested again. According to the sheriff, MDOC often uses every second of this time. That’s jail space that the local law enforcement officials need.

On any given day, there will be 15 or so MDOC prisoners housed in the local jail, waiting to either be released or taken back to the state penitentiary. The law was supposed to ease the burden of an overcrowded state penal system. Local officials say it’s done little more than move that burden to their shoulders.

“Not only are we catching new criminals, but we’re catching the same old criminals. It clogs the system up,” Dickinson said. “Most of our offenders who are over there right now are repeat offenders.”

He said the system has become a “revolving door.” A person gets arrested, pleads guilty, goes to prison, is quickly released on parole, returns home and then promptly gets arrested again. Rinse and repeat.

A new, larger jail will mitigate some of the problems that cycle causes, at least for now.

“We don’t need a very big jail, although, of course, you want to build it with some growth in it,” Dickinson said.

Then again, just about anything will be an improvement over what they have now. Again, just ask Russell.

“You can’t control this mess,” she said. “We come in here on a prayer every single day.”

For now, that seems to be keeping the place standing. But just barely.

