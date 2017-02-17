Oxford bookstore owner selected as chair-elect of TVA

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A former Oxford mayor and bookstore owner was selected as the chair-elect by the Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors during its meeting Thursday.

Richard Howorth is in his second term on the TVA board and will assume the chair duties May 19 for the next two years.

He joined the board in 2011 and began his second term in December 2015. His current term will expire May 18, 2020.

“I greatly appreciate this board’s confidence, and I will do everything that I possibly can to provide good leadership and to make good decisions in the best interest of the professional TVA staff that we support, the customers we serve and all the people in the Valley,” Howorth said in a statement following the announcement of his election.

TVA is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power distributors serving more than 9 million people in parts of seven southeastern states.

The agency also provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenue from sales of electricity.

Howorth and his wife, Lisa, are the owners of Square Books, a general independent bookstore on the town square of Oxford.

During his time on the TVA Board, Howorth has served on all five board committees – External Relations; People and Performance; Nuclear Oversight; Finance, Rates and Portfolio and Audit, Risk and Regulation.

He is only the second Mississippian to be voted as the chair of the agency. Glenn McCullough, former Tupelo mayor, had served as the chair of the board from 2001 to 2005. He is now executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority.

Director Lynn Evans will continue as chair until her board term expires on May 18, 2017.

“Richard has served TVA and the Tennessee Valley honorably for many years,” Evans said in a press release. “Our board will be seeing up to five new members in the next year, and Richard’s selection will help ensure continuity as new board members get acclimated to their policy role and learn more about the mission and work of TVA.”

