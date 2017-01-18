Oxford burglaries land four in jail

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Three men and a juvenile have been charged with a string of burglaries in the Jackson Avenue area of Oxford.

Oxford police responded to Sam’s Cell Phone on Saturday and discovered the back door had been forced open and a one of the windows appeared to have been shot out by a pellet gun. The store’s security camera filmed two males entering the business and stealing a hoverboard.

Later the same morning, police learned that three more area businesses had windows shot out and items taken. One clothing store had around $3,000 in jewelry stolen.

Officers located four suspects in the area and found the stolen jewelry and hoverboard in their possession.

Willie Shaw, 18; Lorenzo Shaw, 19; Jamaris Robertson, 20; and one juvenile were charged with two counts of commercial burglary, one count of auto burglary, and one count of felony malicious mischief.

The three adults were given bonds of $45,000 apiece.