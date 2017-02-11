Oxford High senior wins prestigious science award

Daily Journal

OXFORD – An Oxford High School student is one of 300 high schoolers across the United States to be named a Regeneron Scholar for his research on algal blooms in the Mississippi Delta.

Shawn Chao received the distinction through the 2017 Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s most prestigious science research competition for high school seniors.

The recognition comes with a $2,000 monetary award for Chao with an additional $2,000 granted to Oxford High School.

In 13 years, only two other Mississippi students have been chosen as Regeneron Scholars.

Regeneron Scholars are chosen from more than 1,700 applicants from around the country and from American schools abroad.

To enter the Regeneron competition, students must have completed an independent science research project prior to the fall semester of their senior year. Applicants submit their academic records, various essays and recommendations from teachers and mentors, as well as a 20-page research paper on their science project.

Chao’s entry in the national science research competition centered on creating an algorithm, which is a process or set of rules followed in a problem-solving operation, to address the growth of algae in certain climates in areas such as the Mississippi Delta.

Chao said he has always enjoyed math, and after reading about the effects of a red tide in Biloxi in 2015, he was inspired to apply mathematics to the problem of algal blooms and find a way to predict their onset.

While most of the research was done independently, Chao said he did have some help from Douglas Shields, a retired scientist with the National Sedimentation Lab.

Shields works as an adjunct professor research consultant for the University of Mississippi.

Although winning was a nice surprise, Chao said the research was the most rewarding.

“Winning all these awards was really nice, but the experience that came with it was the most important part for me. It wasn’t about winning all these awards.” Chao said. “Maybe in the beginning, I wanted to win a few awards, but later on, as I matured with the project, I realized that the learning and all the different opportunities were the most important part of this.”

Alumni of the Regeneron Science Talent Search hold more than 100 of the world’s most coveted science and math honors, including the Nobel Prize and National Medal of Science.