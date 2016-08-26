Oxford High student suspended, facing sanctions for role in threat

By John Davis

Oxford Citizen

An Oxford High student is suspended and possibly facing additional sanctions for taking part in a threat against the school Aug. 19.

The school district locked down OHS, as well as other schools, for two hours after an assistant principal received a threat from an individual via text message. The threat revolved around the use of a gun, and not a bomb or fire, according to law enforcement. Because of the threat, the marching band from OHS was unable attend the Chargers’ game at Southaven.

Superintendent Brian Harvey gave an update on the lockdown Monday night during the monthly school board meeting. At the time, it appeared that finding a perpetrator may prove to be too difficult.

That changed Tuesday morning, Harvey said, as more information came to light. And by Wednesday, members of the Oxford Police Department in charge of investigating the case were able to pinpoint an individual and make an arrest.

That person is under the age of 18 and as a result falls under a different set of circumstances involving punishment. If the person was over 18, they would have been booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center and have to post bond.

A felony for cyberstalking would have been the most logical choice for the OPD to use in regards to a charge. According to Mississippi Code 97-45-15, it is “unlawful for a person to use unlawful for a person to use in electronic mail or electronic communication any words or language threatening to inflict bodily harm to any person or to that person’s child, sibling, spouse or dependent, or physical injury to the property of any person, or for the purpose of extorting money or other things of value from any person.”

If any of the following applies, then the person is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than five years or a fine of not more than $10,000 or both.

The investigation is still ongoing, but a youth court complaint has been made, and the next step in the legal proceedings is for the individual to make an appearance in that setting at a later date.

The student is also going to have to appear before a disciplinary hearing committee at a later date.

Principal Bradley Roberson is the one who will make a recommendation as far as punishment from the school relating to the matter. The maximum is being expelled from all classes for the remainder of the school year and beyond. Harvey said it was unfortunate that anybody would think to harm a school and make such a threat, which was taken very seriously by the district.

Davis McCool, the editor of the The Charger student newspaper, was the first to break the story on the arrest of the student. In his story, he said the student was released to the custody of parents. McCool reported David Bell is the judge who is the presiding referee over youth court in the county.