Oxford to host March for Science on Earth Day

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Scientists will take all the support they can get on Saturday, April 22.

The Oxford March for Science will start on the University of Mississippi campus and travel about one mile to the Oxford Square.

“It’s not open only to scientists. It’s open to everybody,” said Marco Cavaglia, associate professor of physics and astronomy at Ole Miss. “Actually, we want more non-scientists to join than scientists.”

Patterned after the March for Women, the March for Science was designed to highlight the importance science and scientists have in society.

“There will be a main march in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “There will be satellite marches all over the U.S. and, actually, outside the U.S.”

Cavaglia said today’s political climate has been hostile toward facts, which are the basic building blocks of research and discovery.

“There are differing opinions, but there are some facts – some scientific facts – that are not open to different points of view,” he said. “We have felt as scientists that this idea of evidence and having evidence for facts has been getting a little washed out lately.”

The marches also are meant to spotlight cuts to research funding included in President Trump’s initial budget proposal.

Though the final budget numbers could differ, the Trump Administration is calling for cuts to the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency, NASA and more.