Oxford hotel first to publicly display new Steinway piano model

By W. Derek Russell

Daily Journal

OXFORD – If you want to hear and see the talent of great performers like Gershwin or Beethoven, look no further than the Chancellor’s House in Oxford.

The new 31-room luxury boutique hotel, at the corner of Lamar Boulevard and University Avenue, is the first public display in North America of the new Steinway & Sons’ Spirio player piano. And with an $88,000 price tag, staff members of the Chancellor’s House are very proud of their new focal point that was delivered Wednesday.

“Boutique hotels are a big thing now,” said Weston Arntsen, director of guest services at the Chancellor’s House. “We wanted to separate ourselves and really show with some brand partnerships that are high-end. We felt that there’s no better way to do that than with Steinway. Mississippi is known as a cultural arts state. Steinway was a perfect match.”

The hotel won’t open until March, but as the finishing touches are being put on the luxury establishment, the Steinway Spirio was installed to test its superior technology.

Via a bluetooth connection under the seemingly ordinary, but very beautiful piano, an iPad with a Steinway app plays selections from both classical and contemporary musicians, while the piano in the Chancellor’s House grand hall plays along.

“It’s the world’s best pianists playing the world’s best music on the best instrument,” said Michael Cabe, a marketing implementation manager with Steinway. “This is a new and exciting thing for us. It’s the first new product-branded Steinway we’ve launched in 70 years, so we’re a traditional and cautious company. We wanted to make sure we got it right.”

Cabe explained that artists perform in a Steinway studio in New York on a similar Spirio model piano that captures the performances. Each month, those performances are sent out to Spirio owners around the world.

“The first Friday of every month they get a new blast of music of 30 to 50 songs added, at no extra charge,” Cabe said. “So the library at Chancellor’s House will grow each month.”

Though only a couple hundred are owned privately throughout the world, currently the piano holds the knowledge of 2,000 performances, but can take up to 14,000 as new ones are added.

But the real charm of this Steinway model came with a few taps of Cabe’s iPad screen.

“We have technology that allows us to translate historic performances into live performances. If someone has a favorite recording of (Arthur) Rubinstein from the ‘50s, we’re used to hearing that performance translated through ancient recording technology transferred to vinyl or tape and then through speakers,” Cabe said. “With this, we’re putting it on the speaker that it was originally played on: the Steinway piano.”

With three quick taps, a 1931 performance of George Gershwin playing “I’ve Got Rhythm” at the Manhattan Theater began taking hold of the keys of a piano in a hotel in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Chancellor’s House, with its full-service restaurant, spa and grand ballroom, is the first of a planned line of boutique hotels.

