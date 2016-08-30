Oxford man in jail after sunglasses incident

Daily Journal

OXFORD – An Oxford man was jailed after allegedly stealing the sunglasses right off a victim’s head.

Daniel Charles Ford, 20, has been charged with one count of strong armed robbery after an incident on Sunday.

Police say Ford approached a man who was working on his house at Oxford Wheel Estates, grabbed the victim’s sunglasses off his head, and shoved him to the ground before running away.

The victim called 911 and gave a description of the suspect to police, who headed to the area. They spotted Ford, who ran when he saw the officers.

He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Ford’s bond was set at $2,500.