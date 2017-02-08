Oxford police charge three with burglaries

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Three men have been charge with burglary in two different incidents.

Ryan Wilkerson, 33, of Oxford, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Effie Circle on Feb. 3 and stealing $500 worth of goods. His bond was set at $2,500.00.

Thurman Brooks, 19, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and John Dossett, 20, of Cleveland; were arrested Sunday after a caller reported two males trying to break into a residence on South 16th Street. The caller stated the same two males tried to break into the residence the previous night. Brooks and Dossett were arrested a short time later. Bond was set at $5,000 each.