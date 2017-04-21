Oxford student wins state volunteer award

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

OXFORD – An Oxford High School student was named one of Mississippi’s top two youth volunteers of 2017 for leading an effort to improve a scenic hiking trail between the Ole Miss University Museum and the historic home of William Faulkner.

Luke Kelly, a junior at OHS, was awarded the designation by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.

As a state honoree, Kelly will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C., where he will join the top two honorees from each of the other states and the District of Columbia for four days of national recognition events.

During the trip to the nation’s capital, ten students will be named national top youth volunteers of 2017.

Kelly was nominated for the award by the Lafayette County 4-H Club.

The University Museum at Ole Miss asked Kelly’s Boy Scout troop to work on the trail, called “Bailey’s Woods Trail,” and he volunteered to head the project. The trail runs from the museum to Faulkner’s home.

“I wanted to do something important that I knew everyone could benefit from,” Kelly said. “Everyone needs to be outside getting exercise and public spaces are free, so I decided to improve a public space.”

After meeting with the museum’s staff, Kelly drew up a plan for sprucing up the trail and designed a nature scavenger hunt that children and families could participate in while walking along the quarter-mile path.

Over the course of a year, Kelly and his fellow scouts trimmed branches along the trail, improved signage, dug post holes and built a bench to sit on. For his scavenger hunt, he created laminated cards and installed boxes to hold them at both ends of the trail.

Since the completion of the project, thousands of community members, college students and visitors have enjoyed the trail, and his Boy Scout troop has made a long-term commitment to maintain it.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 22nd year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).