Oxford threatens to arrest drivers for Internet-based Uber

By Errol Castens

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Oxford Police Department will start routinely arresting Uber drivers, as it does people who operate other unlicensed taxis.

Internet-based Uber connects potential passengers with nearby private automobile owners who contract with the company. Operating in 45 countries, the company website lists service in more than 120 North American communities from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to San Francisco, California, including most cities that are home to Southeastern Conference universities. Oxford is the only place in Northeast Mississippi listed with Uber.

On Oct. 7, Uber officials failed to convince Oxford officials that Uber’s business model is not an unlicensed vehicle-for-hire service.

They promised to return this week with specific proposals for accommodation, but Mayor Pat Patterson and City Clerk Lisa Carwyle said they had not heard anything further. Austin Barbour, who spoke on behalf of Uber Oct. 7, on Wednesday referred the Daily Journal’s inquiries to company executives, who did not respond.

Police Chief Joey East has been reluctant to arrest Uber drivers while the city was in discussions with the company.

“They typically don’t arrest unless there’s specific reasons in a given case,” said City Attorney Pope Mallette. “But (East) said when you have continued violation of the statute or ordinance by the same people or same group of people, they typically do arrest. He said, ‘I don’t want to do that until we let the public know that it is our intent to start arresting people who are just flagrantly violating our ordinances.’”

Mallette noted at least two Uber ads in local media since Friday.

“Apparently their intent is not to comply with the ordinances or not encourage their drivers to comply with the ordinances,” he said. “Joey wanted it out before they started arresting folks … that he intends to make sure this is followed.”

OPD Maj. Jeff McCutchen said the city’s code enforcement officer had talked with several Uber drivers.

“They basically said they had no intention to comply, that the drivers were actually told by Uber that they would take care of all the fees and fines, so they kind of brushed it off,” McCutchen said.

City officials updated their taxi ordinance earlier this year, revising their requirements after extensive input both from customers and from taxi owners and drivers. New rules included display of city-issued taxi medallions, offering the option for receipts, fee caps and a requirement to videorecord the interior of taxis and limos while in service.

“I think what Chief is proposing is what other cities come to … that the only thing left to do is to arrest the drivers, because there’s no good way to stop them from doing what they’re doing,” Mallette said. “The profit is apparently too great a motive to stop.”

Aldermen will hear from the public about the Uber issue as part of a special meeting on Thursday at 11 a.m.

