Oxford threatens to arrest drivers for Internet-based Uber

Posted on by in Crime & Law Enforcement, News

town_oxford_greenBy Errol Castens

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Oxford Police Department will start routinely arresting Uber drivers, as it does people who operate other unlicensed taxis.

Internet-based Uber connects potential passengers with nearby private automobile owners who contract with the company. Operating in 45 countries, the company website lists service in more than 120 North American communities from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to San Francisco, California, including most cities that are home to Southeastern Conference universities. Oxford is the only place in Northeast Mississippi listed with Uber.

On Oct. 7, Uber officials failed to convince Oxford officials that Uber’s business model is not an unlicensed vehicle-for-hire service.

They promised to return this week with specific proposals for accommodation, but Mayor Pat Patterson and City Clerk Lisa Carwyle said they had not heard anything further. Austin Barbour, who spoke on behalf of Uber Oct. 7, on Wednesday referred the Daily Journal’s inquiries to company executives, who did not respond.

Police Chief Joey East has been reluctant to arrest Uber drivers while the city was in discussions with the company.

“They typically don’t arrest unless there’s specific reasons in a given case,” said City Attorney Pope Mallette. “But (East) said when you have continued violation of the statute or ordinance by the same people or same group of people, they typically do arrest. He said, ‘I don’t want to do that until we let the public know that it is our intent to start arresting people who are just flagrantly violating our ordinances.’”

Mallette noted at least two Uber ads in local media since Friday.

“Apparently their intent is not to comply with the ordinances or not encourage their drivers to comply with the ordinances,” he said. “Joey wanted it out before they started arresting folks … that he intends to make sure this is followed.”

OPD Maj. Jeff McCutchen said the city’s code enforcement officer had talked with several Uber drivers.

“They basically said they had no intention to comply, that the drivers were actually told by Uber that they would take care of all the fees and fines, so they kind of brushed it off,” McCutchen said.

City officials updated their taxi ordinance earlier this year, revising their requirements after extensive input both from customers and from taxi owners and drivers. New rules included display of city-issued taxi medallions, offering the option for receipts, fee caps and a requirement to videorecord the interior of taxis and limos while in service.

“I think what Chief is proposing is what other cities come to … that the only thing left to do is to arrest the drivers, because there’s no good way to stop them from doing what they’re doing,” Mallette said. “The profit is apparently too great a motive to stop.”

Aldermen will hear from the public about the Uber issue as part of a special meeting on Thursday at 11 a.m.

errol.castens@journalinc.com

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio

  • 38801voter

    Oxford has a history of drunk driving, very little parking in area of the square, and few options for taxi cabs or other alternative transportation. It seems like it would be a good idea to work with Uber to provide a service which obviously has a demand and addresses the parking and drunk driving problems that Oxford has been trying to solve.

    • Winston Smith

      I agree 100%.

  • user

    Leave it to Mississippi to reject a great idea like this.

  • Michael

    It’s like anything in this state…If they can’t control it or put a thumb on it, they outlaw it. Imagine how good this service would be in Tupelo, where there is NO public transportation.

  • Louis Copeland

    Have any Uber drivers actually been arrested in Oxford up to this point in time?

    • Jack Makokov

      No drivers were arrested and Uber eventually ceased operations in Oxford. Even if they’d complied with the city’s demands, Uber still would’ve made more money than the taxi services there.

  • H. Freeman

    That is completely ridiculous and unreasonable.

    You can’t expect people who outfit their personal vehicles with video recorders. The display of taxi medallions seems punitive but acceptable. What I don’t understand is that for a crowd of Republicans, there is a lot of regulation going on? Why not allow the forces of the free market and people of Oxford, MS judge whether Uber is a good deal for them? I suspect that this is all in protecting an antiquated system of dispatching taxi cabs and not about protecting the public.

  • Andrew Smith

    What the city is unwilling to admit, is that this is all about MONEY! They’re obviously being pushed by other local companies to keep Uber out. They would rather make their money off fines and force but rewriting laws than to allow the people who are merely wanting a service to have the transportation they need. Idiots.

  • Sturgis Baxter

    Officials in Mississippi are ignorant and stubborn. There’s no nicer way to say it. They reject progress and innovation and curb the public’s desire to achieve. Do not forget public officials that it is the public you are sworn to serve. I am the public and so are these drivers that you are preventing from making a living. We, the millennials, will have our say in the matter and will not be oppressed. Shame on Oxford officials for oppressing creativity and a desire to do something positive. As stated below by another comment that Oxford has a history of drunk drivers, parking issues, etc. It’s my personal belief the city understand that Uber drivers would lessen these occurrences thus reducing income for the city of Oxford due to a lack of tickets. Look at the logic people.