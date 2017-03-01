Paden man facing felony drug charge

Daily Journal

IUKA – A Tishomingo County man was arrested on drug charges following a Monday wreck just south of Iuka.

When Tishomingo County deputies arrived on the scene on Highway 25, the male driver got out of the wrecked car and was confrontational. He was arrested and deputies searched the car and found a weapon, marijuana, methamphetamine along with items used in the selling, packaging and weighing of narcotics.

Dustin McCoy, 24, of 22 Railroad Ave., Paden, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. His bond was set at $5,000.