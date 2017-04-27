PAL members receive tips about applying for summer jobs

By William Moore

TUPELO – Be positive. Relax. Prepare questions ahead of time. Sell yourself. And don’t ever take a cell phone to a job interview.

About a dozen young men at the Tupelo Police Athletic League will have a leg up when looking for summer jobs. They were given tips on developing interview skills during a special class Wednesday afternoon.

“We were trying to think of something we could give them for when they leave PAL,” said program director Jason Smith. “This is information that will help them not only when interviewing for a job, but also with getting along with people in life.”

Tupelo Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Avery started teaching the interview class years ago to firemen as a way to prepare for promotion interviews. During the recession, the class was offered to citizens with more than 80 people showing up at times.

Avery tailored the seminar for the high school students who will be looking for jobs or internships. There were the standard tips of dress properly, sit up straight, be positive. But Avery also added things that apply in a modern workplace.

“Don’t ever bring a phone to an interview,” Avery said. “If it rings and you answer it, it tells the interviewer that the call is more important to you than the job.

“Leave the phone out in the car. You’re not going to stop breathing and die if you are away from it for 20 minutes.”

He stressed the importance of acting professional, even before the interview.

“You only get one chance to make a first impression,” Avery said. “When you walk in to pick up an application, that’s when the interview starts. Don’t have an attitude. Nobody wants a headache.”

While the interview can be stressful, preparation can make it go smoother. Avery suggested they study the job and prepare a list of questions ahead of time.

Following the interview, always send a thank you note, even if it is by text. But do not use text speak. Spell out words and use complete sentences.

“And remember, there might be 100 people applying for the job,” Avery said. “Just because you didn’t get the job doesn’t mean you’re not any good. You just didn’t fit.

“Imagine you are a size 10 Air Jordan shoe. But I need a size 8. You are still a great shoe, but you just didn’t fit my need.”

This was the first time PAL offered the interview class to its members. Smith hopes to be able to offer it again next year.

