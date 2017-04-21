Parkway students ‘go green’ for Earth Day

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – At Parkway Elementary School, teachers want their students to care about the world around them.

That’s why they’ve made “Go Green Day” an annual event. Parkway held its third “Go Green Day” Thursday at Ballard Park in anticipation of Earth Day, which is today.

The event aims to encourage elementary school students to care for the environment by letting them spend the day outside learning how to protect it through art, music and games.

This year, Parkway partnered with Tupelo Parks and Recreation, Waste Management, the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the Mississippi State University Extension Center, Food Corps of Mississippi and Tupelo Public Works for the event.

Jennifer Matthews, teacher at Parkway, said the event began as a parent’s idea and has continued to grow from there.

“We’ve grown each year with more and more partnerships,” Matthews said.

Alex Farned, director of the Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department, said Parkway’s location near Ballard Park has lent itself to a unique partnership between the two entities and a good relationship between the department and the school district overall.

“The big thing is that we have a great partnership with the Tupelo Public School District,” Farned said. “This is just another way that we partner together to hold events and to help the school system out on something for these kids.”

On Thursday, Parkway students rotated through several activity stations in the park, each centered around the three “Rs” – reduce, reuse and recycle.

At one station, students created a chandelier from empty water bottles that they brought in from home. The chandelier will hang in the rotunda at Parkway once complete.

At another, students used cereal boxes, rubber bands and other recyclables to make instruments.

Students also participated in a “recycle relay,” listened to stories about conservation, got a lesson in gardening and learned about picking up litter in the community.

“We want our students to learn to reduce, reuse and recycle, but also the importance of taking care of the Earth and their environment,” Matthews said.

Gabby Westbrook, kindergarten student at Parkway, particularly loved the “recycle relay” on Thursday.

She said she learned a lot about recycling and reducing waste.

“I learned it’s good to help our world because it helps our trees and stuff grow,” Westbrook said.

According to Matthews, Go Green Day isn’t the only day Parkway encourages students to learn more about conservation, but the event is a good way to reinforce information they’ve heard in class.

Matthews said students have been learning about these concepts in their science and social studies lessons leading up to Thursday’s event.

Farned said students in Parkway’s “Go Green” club, which meets after school, often walk to Ballard Park and pick up trash and do clean-up as part of their club activities.

Cameron Whitlow, Parkway student, is the only kindergartner in the “Go Green” club at the school.

Whitlow was excited about the Go Green Day event. Whitlow said he thinks keeping the city and its parks clean is important because it keeps the animals healthy.

“If it (litter) gets on a turtle, it might die,” Whitlow said.

Students in the club help pick up recycling from classrooms throughout the school as well.

“We hope that they’re taking what they’ve learned at school to their homes to become good citizens for our great city of Tupelo,” Matthews said.