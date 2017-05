Daily Journal

Tupelo’s Carver Elementary and Early Childhood Education Center were placed on a partial lockdown at 10:50 on Wednesday morning due to a disturbance in the area, according to a message from the school district. At that time, law enforcement were pursuing an escapee from the Juvenile Detention Center. He was since captured.

The campuses were deemed safe, and the lockdown was lifted at 11:20 a.m.