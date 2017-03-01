Peasant named Starkville-Oktibbeha superintendent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – After years with the Tupelo Public School District, assistant superintendent Eddie Peasant is moving to the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District and a new leadership role.

Peasant was named the district’s new superintendent on Tuesday when the SOCSD school board voted unanimously to select him to lead the district.

As assistant superintendent for TPSD, Peasant oversees secondary education, athletics, technology, dual enrollment and discipline.

“I’ve had a wonderful and growing experience in Tupelo,” Peasant said. “…Tupelo has been great for me career-wise and personally.”

Peasant has also served as principal of Clinton High School and Gulfport Middle School and is a former Mississippi Administrator of the Year.

The SOCSD board agreed Peasant’s successes and experiences at the secondary level make him uniquely qualified for the district’s top position as it prepares to begin construction on a new sixth-and-seventh-grade school that combines the resources of SOCSD and Mississippi State University.

Armstrong Middle School will become a preparatory school for eighth-and-ninth-grade students after the MSU-SOCSD Partnership School opens for sixth-and-seventh-grade students.

Jenny Turner, SOCSD school board president, said Peasant’s familiarity with the transition from middle school to high school and knowledge about the use of ninth-grade academies to boost student achievement will be valuable as the district moves forward with these changes.

“He’s been a highly-effective administrative leader in large, diverse school districts like SOCSD where academics, arts, athletics and extra-curricular offerings are equally important to a student’s comprehensive educational experience,” Turner said.

Peasant said being part of a community on the brink of becoming a leader in kindergarten-through-twelfth-grade education for Mississippi attracted him to SOCSD, and he sees many similarities between the Tupelo and Starkville school districts.

“I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for the Starkville School District,” Peasant said.

Peasant will begin transitioning to his new position throughout the spring, and he will officially start as superintendent July 1.

