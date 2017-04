Posted on by in News

Daily Journal

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality in Union County involving a pedestrian.

Troopers responded to MS 348 near Ellistown at approximately 6:30pm Thursday.

Upon arriving, it appeared Timothy Hampton, 44, of Blue Springs, was struck by 1997 Chrysler while he was trying to direct traffic around a disabled tractor.

Hampton was airlifted to Region One in Memphis where he died today from injuries sustained in the crash.