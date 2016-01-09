Pharmacist seeks end to federal drug probation

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Former pharmacist and ex-Lee County school board member Jim Bain has petitioned a federal court to end his probation almost a year early.

Bain, 62, pleaded guilty in December 2013 to selling the painkiller hydrocodone without a prescription. He faced up to 10 years in prison. Instead, he was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to six months in prison, two years probation and fines and restitution of more than $10,000.

Bain entered the federal correctional institution in Forrest City, Arkansas, in June 2014. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says he was released on Dec. 19, 2014.

After serving about 54 weeks of two years supervised release, Bain filed a motion in federal court in Aberdeen on Jan. 4 asking that his probation end early. Two days later, the case was shifted from Aycock’s court to U.S. District Court Judge Glen Davidson.

There is no time frame for the court to take action on the motion.

Bain owned an independent pharmacy on North Gloster across from Milam school. He sold the pharmacy in 2011, but continued to work for the new owners. Bain was elected to the Lee County School Board in November 2010. He resigned from the school board abruptly and without explanation in March 2012.

It was later learned that Bain was recorded on video in January 2012 selling hydrocodone to undercover federal agents on the pharmacy premises after hours. He surrendered his pharmacist’s license the following month.

