Plans announced for new animal shelter construction in Tupelo

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – It’s been many decades coming – if you count in dog years.

The leadership of the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society has announced that construction of a new animal shelter could begin as early as next month.

Fundraising for the new shelter began a decade ago.

“We feel this is very exciting news, highly anticipated, a little bit overdue,” said Jay Quimby, president of the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society’s board of directors.

Quimby discussed constructions plans for a new shelter during a ceremonial groundbreaking event Tuesday morning at the Tupelo Furniture Market.

The new shelter will be constructed off of Cliff Gookin Boulevard on property dedicated to the Humane Society in 2011 by Big Oaks Farms.

Clearing and grading work began on the site this past summer.

Construction of the new shelter will cost approximately $1.7 million, according to remarks Quimby made Tuesday.

He told the Daily Journal the shelter has raised about $1.7 million, counting pledges and donations, but also seeks to raise another $300,000.

“We want to make sure we enter our new facility debt free,” Quimby said.

The new shelter will triple the amount of space available to the Humane Society, from about 6,000 square feet to almost 18,000 square feet.

The added room will allow for cats and dogs to be housed separately and will have a spay and neuter clinic on site.

Since 1995 the organization has operated the current shelter at a building owned by the city of Tupelo on South Gloster Street.

The current building suffers from electrical problems as well as defects in the heating and air system.

Lack of space sometimes forces shelter staff to house two or three animals together inside one cage, Quimby said.

Donations toward the construction of the new shelter include a commitment of $500,000 in public money from the city of Tupelo.

Lee County supervisors have agreed to contribute $200,000 toward construction of a new animal shelter.

Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelter and Lee County Board of Supervisors President Billy Joe Holland were both on hand at Tuesday’s announcement ceremony.

“This is a true public/private partnership, a true citizen-led initiative,” said Shelton during public remarks Tuesday.

Holland also underscored the value of partnership.

“Partnership works,” he said. “You’re not going to come to anything if you’re fighting.”

The city and the county each provide some funding for the shelter’s operating expenses. Both entities contract with the humane society for the housing of stray and loose animals.

Tupelo contributes $175,000 annually to the humane society. Lee County currently contributes almost $54,000 annually.

The humane society doesn’t yet have a building permit from the city to construct the new shelter facility, Quimbly said. He said the plans are currently under review.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion