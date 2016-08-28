Plans moving ahead to transform historic cotton mill

By Dennis Seid

TUPELO – Six years after buying the old cotton mill in downtown Tupelo, Greg Pirkle’s vision hasn’t changed for the building that was built more than a century ago.

The plans have been tweaked, but the overall vision remains the same – transforming it into a multi-purpose facility that will draw more people to the Mill Village area and into Tupelo.

A partner in the Phelps Dunbar law firm in Tupelo, Pirkle in 2010 initially anticipated transforming the 109,000-square-foot space with a restaurant, sandwich shop, upscale grocery, movie theater, gym, residential lofts, office space, a mixed-use performance venue, an open-format artist cooperative, a bicycle shop and an apartment.

Many of those elements remain part of his plans.

“When I bought the building I had an idea of what I wanted to do with it, and that’s stayed consistent with what I want it to become,” he said. “My goal in buying it was personal and community based. I want to live down there, I want to have something I can do through retirement or anything else.”

His approach to accomplish what he wants has been the biggest change. Instead of trying to do everything at once, Pirkle has a multi-year plan to phase in the project, biting off bits and pieces at a time.

“I’ve looked at so many different ways to pay for it. In the end, it comes down to money and how am I going to pay for it and do all this,” he said. “Initially I was going to borrow all the money to do everything at once. I wanted to be able to use tax credits and new markets credits for that on those things that might be available.”

But that type of financing was inconsistent with what Pirkle wanted to do with the building, he said.

“Those type of credits are more on the lines of what they did in Starkville with that cotton mill, making it into offices where you go out and get leases and you can take that to the bank,” he said. “New markets credits and historic credits are just another form of financing. It does have some government incentive, but you still have to have the same collateral.

“For this building, I didn’t want only offices and leases. I want a restaurant, a bowling center, some office space, some event space, and you’re not going to be able to get a seven-year lease on all these things and take a bunch of those leases to the bank as collateral.”

Instead, Pirkle’s reimagining project is a multi-million-dollar investment spread over several years. Going this route provides more stable cash flow as well, an important detail when asking a bank for a loan.

Another shot

The mill, also known as the J.J. Rogers building, was built in 1901 and is the namesake for the neighborhood it sits in: Mill Village. Its square tower and circular smokestack are part of the skyline of downtown.

The Rogers family bought the old cotton mill in the 1940s and used it to house their distributing company.

The building has been all but empty since 2007.

Pirkle’s plan isn’t the only overhaul proposed in recent years. In 2008 and 2009, a North Carolina-based company tried to obtain state funding toward converting the building into what would have been Cotton Mill Lofts.

The proposed $9.4 million residential project called for 48 units with below-market rent, an on-site playground, a computer room, GED classes and washer-dryer combos in each unit.

But the funding wasn’t granted and the project didn’t happen, leaving an opening for Pirkle.

Pirkle bought the property in 2010 and has spent time talking with architects, engineers, contractors, the state’s historic experts, consultants and potential tenants.

He said buying the property then – in the midst of the recession – probably forced him to step back a little from the project. Financing was made more difficult as the country endured the deepest economic downturn since the Great Depression. Pirkle took the opportunity to reevaluate his plans, and he says that was probably a good thing.

“I think now, with all that’s happening downtown, is the time to be doing this,” he said.

Event space first

The initial phase of his grand project should be completed by the end of the year – turning much of the first floor space of the main building into an event space with the capacity to hold about 1,500 people.

It’s meant to complement, not compete, with other venues in town.

The space has been used for numerous weddings and special events over the years, so Pirkle knew there was plenty of interest in the building.

“People are already paying money to use that space, so I already have a business model for that,” he said.

A stage is being built for the event space, which can be lowered for a wedding or remain in place for corporate events and other functions.

An additional stage can be placed on top for live performances. Pirkle says the idea is similar to The Lyric in Oxford and Minglewood Hall in Memphis.

New wood flooring is being placed on top the old flooring, but one section isn’t quite so new. A wall had to be taken down to accommodate the plans for what will become a small theater, but the wood was repurposed to serve as the dance floor in front of the stage.

Mike Gillentine, no stranger to rehabilitating old buildings, is behind the work being done to J.J. Rogers building.

He’s taking Pirkle’s vision and turning it into reality. He’s also bringing his own creative ideas to the table.

“For example, he’s gone through the building and taken all the old period lights that were scattered through the building – there’s about 70 of them – and they’re going to hang over the event center,” Pirkle said. “It’s that kind of creativity that I really like.”

Gillentine also is replacing the windows – 98 of 100 – in the building to be historically accurate. Two windows are originals, having been hidden from view behind wood over the years. Doors also follow the pattern.

“What we’re also doing is using as much material from the building itself to build the windows and the doors,” Gillentine said. “It takes some time, though, to make all the windows.”

Other plans

After the event center space is opened, the next phase is to ready the south end of the building complex for a business that will be unique to Tupelo.

Originally, Pirkle was going to build the bowling center as well as fix an apartment space for himself after the event space. But he said the other business opportunity took priority.

Pirkle wasn’t ready to reveal publicly what that business will be, but said it would add a new trendy element to the city.

“I’m already living in a wonderful neighborhood in a beautiful home, so I’m staying put for now while we fix the south end of the building” he said. “Number one, it provides additional cash flow and No. 2, I think it helps attract more people to that building and that end of town. In my mind, this will have a major impact on the community.”

Upstairs, in addition to the apartment he eventually will add, the upper floor could become a boutique hotel with 16 rooms. Or the space might be used for additional living space, perhaps eight living units.

“That may be ultimately what it becomes, but I really want a boutique hotel there,” he said.

To complement the event space downstairs, Pirkle wants to add a restaurant, some retail tenants, some office space, and a holistic spa center of some kind.

And when the event space isn’t being rented or used for wedding or corporate events, he’d like to make it available to get the community more involved, giving them something else to do, he said.

“That’s not solidified in my mind yet, but hopefully that’s a part of it,” he said.

All the plans will eventually fall in place only after the first piece is laid. The event space gets the ball rolling.

“I want it to start the excitement,” Pirkle said. “I know it can make money because I’ve already been making money on this venue. So if I can get people excited, I know it will be exciting for the community. Once we open the second opportunity in place on the south side, it’s going to utilize both the inside and the outside of the space with some visual appeal. It will give us an opportunity to really showcase the building, too.”

Pirkle said a person living in Mill Village is within walking distance to any number of dining and shopping spots, as well as entertainment and even groceries. Transforming the J.J. Rogers building only adds to the appeal of the area, he said.

“You can walk anywhere you want and almost have an almost urban experience so you don’t have to drive for miles to get the convenience you want,” he said. “That’s the vision.”

