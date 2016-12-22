Police investigate shooting at Tupelo park

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Tupelo police say two people were injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting at Theron Nichols Park.

The Tupelo Police Department responded to shots fired around 4:30 p.m. at the park on Mitchell Road in south Tupelo. TPD spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said two people were wounded but their current medical condition is not known.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages. Detectives are conducting interviews ans processing the scene. More information will be released at a later time.