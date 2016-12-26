Police investigating shooting at Walmart in Tupelo

By W. Derek Russell

TUPELO – Tupelo Police Department officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place at Walmart on West Main Street late Monday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m., a call was received for shots fired at the store.

According to Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre, many details of the shooting are still being determined.

“We did have shots fired over there and right now we are in the process of looking over the video footage to see what happened,” Aguirre said. “We have two vehicles hit by bullets, but no victims. Right now, it’s too early to tell.”

TPD currently has no descriptions of those involved in the shooting at this time, but investigators are currently looking at all available information from witnesses and footage.

“We’re chasing down all leads,” the police chief said. “We don’t know what it stemmed from.”

The investigation is ongoing.

