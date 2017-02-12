Police oversight discussion continues

By Caleb Bedillion

TUPELO – City Hall continues to refine details of a proposed police advisory board in advance of eventual deliberation by the City Council.

A resolution establishing an advisory board was originally expected by Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration to go before the City Council for discussion and possibly a vote by the end of last year.

But nearly a month-and-a-half into 2017, the council has not seen any formal recommendations or draft policies that would create such an advisory board.

Administration officials say they have been at work expanding upon a recommendation document prepared last year by a temporary committee.

Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said discussion by the City Council is now imminent.

“We have a final product in draft form,” said Lewis. “We are just looking for time to call a work session.”

He did not say when such a work session may occur.

Shelton said the main task has been the need to balance competing interests.

“You don’t want something that is a rubber stamp for the police department and at the same time it’s not acceptable to have a group that’s on a witch hunt,” said the mayor. “I think we’ll have a good proposal that’s sort of a happy medium there. It’s been a little bit of a challenge.”

The shooting last year of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert by a Tupelo police officer yielded a protest movement over allegations of prejudiced policing and acts of excessive force.

Civil rights advocates demanded that the city allow local citizens at least some oversight power when allegations of wrongdoing are made against police.

To study the issue, Shelton and the City Council jointly appointed a committee composed of council members, administration officials, police department representatives and local citizens.

The committee eventually recommended, by majority vote, the creation of a “police advisory board” rather than a civilian review board. One committee member strongly dissented and opposed the creation of any board.

Under the study committee’s recommendations, the advisory board would have no ability to investigate misconduct allegations.

The study committee’s recommendations were released in November. Shelton’s administration then began revision in conjunction with the city’s Accountability Task Force, a standing committee appointed by the mayor and City Council members.

After the task force, the police provided further input.

“We sat down with the shift captains all the way up to the chief, the people that would be involved in the actual monthly meetings and presented it to them to make sure we were good,” said Lewis.

The original study committee’s recommendation draft called for nine voting members to compose the advisory board. The draft also called for police representatives to sit on the board in a non-voting capacity.

Lewis believes that provision has been misunderstood.

“This is a complete citizen board with no votes from the city,” said Lewis. “You have your shift commanders who give monthly reports, you have your majors who give monthly reports. They are not really on the board. They are not recommended to be voting members.”

Across the nation, civil rights advocates have touted independent citizen review panels as a police reform measure.

These review boards differ widely. In some cities, boards mount independent probes of alleged police misconduct. Other boards only monitor or review a police department’s own internal investigations.

The proposed police advisory board in Tupelo is not likely to have either function and has been described as a communications tool between police and the broader community.

