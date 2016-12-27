Police search for Walmart shooting suspects

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Tupelo Police Department is searching for four black males in connection with a Monday night shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

Around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 26, police were dispatched to a disturbance with shots fired in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2270 West Main Street.

According to TPD spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and it appears that no one was struck by the gunfire.

“There were two unoccupied vehicles that were struck,” said McDougald. “Tupelo detectives continue to investigate the incident.”

After studying the surveillance footage of the scene, Tupelo police released the images of four suspects and a suspect vehicle, four-door mid-size SUV.

Anyone with information as to the identities of the males in the photos is asked to call Tupelo Police at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

