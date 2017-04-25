Police seek suspects in McDonald’s robbery

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

PONTOTOC – Pontotoc Police are searching for two black males who robbed the McDonald’s Restaurant on Highway 15 around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, said Police Chief Randy Tutor.

Tutor said officers are searching for a white, four-door Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable, which might have been the getaway vehicle.

“We believe the year model of that vehicle is between a 1996 and 1999 model,” Tutor said.

“Surveillance video on Coleman Lane, which is about 500 yards north of McDonald’s, showed that white car picking up two people minutes after we got the 911 call,” Tutor said.

Tutor said anyone with info on the suspected getaway vehicle is urged to call the police at (662) 489-7804, or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 773-8477.

The McDonald’s inside dining area closes at 11 p.m., but the two suspects, who were armed with handguns, entered through an unlocked door, Tutor said.

He said three McDonald’s employees – two female and one male – were working inside.

“The suspects were armed, they were wearing tied hoodies and bandanas on their faces,” Tutor said. “The suspects told the two women to get on the floor and took the male night manager back to the office, where they stole an undetermined amount of money.”

The chief said the suspects locked two of the employees in the freezer and left the other lying on the floor. The suspects then fled on foot, running north behind buildings up to Coleman Lane.

“Right now we’re going through surveillance footage in the area to see what else we can come up with,” Tutor said.